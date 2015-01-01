SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mckinnon K, Jardine C, Barclay G, Thrippleton MJ, Abel S, Wardlaw JM, Bastin ME, Whalley HC, Richardson H, Boardman JP. BMJ Case Rep. 2024; 17(1): e258969.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bcr-2023-258969

PMID

38272527

Abstract

Metallic foreign bodies (FBs) are a safety risk during MRI. Here, we describe a boy in early childhood with an unexpected ferromagnetic FB discovered during a research brain MRI. Safety precautions included written and oral safety screening checklists and visual check during a structured safety pause. During introduction to the scanner, he was lifted to look at the bore. Staff became aware of an object flying into the bore. The child reached for his ear, and a 5 mm diameter ball bearing was found in the bore. The child had no external injury. We have introduced a 0.1 T handheld magnet to check for metallic FBs not known to the parent. FBs are a common paediatric emergency department presentation, particularly in younger children or those with cognitive or behavioural problems. This case highlights the importance of safety screening in paediatric MRI scanning, along with its fallibility.


Language: en

Keywords

Ear, nose and throat/otolaryngology; Neuroimaging; Paediatrics; Radiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print