Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe the injury profile of a novel format cricket competition ('The Hundred') and compare injury incidence and prevalence between the men's and women's competitions.



METHODS: Medical staff prospectively collected injury data from the eight men's and women's teams during the 2021-2023 competitions. Injury definitions and incidence calculations followed the international consensus statement.



RESULTS: In the men's competition, 164 injuries were recorded, compared with 127 in the women's competition. Tournament injury incidence was 36.6 (95% CI 31.4 to 42.7) and 32.5 (95% CI 27.3 to 38.7)/100 players/tournament in the men's and women's competition, respectively. Non-time-loss incidence (men's 26.6 (95% CI 22.2 to 31.8), women's 24.6 (95% CI 20.1 to 30.0)/100 players/tournament) was higher than time-loss incidence (men's 10.0 (95% CI 7.5 to 13.5), women's 7.9 (95% CI 5.6 to 11.3)/100 players/tournament). Injury prevalence was 2.9% and 3.6% in the men's and women's competitions, respectively. Match fielding was the most common activity at injury in both competitions. The thigh and hand were the most common body location time-loss injury in the men's and women's competitions, respectively.



CONCLUSION: A similar injury profile was observed between the men's and women's competition. Preventative strategies targeting thigh injuries in the men's competition and hand injuries in the women's competition would be beneficial. Compared with published injury rates, 'The Hundred' men's presents a greater risk of injury than Twenty20 (T20), but similar to one-day cricket, with 'The Hundred' women's presenting a similar injury risk to T20 and one-day cricket. Additional years of data are required to confirm these findings.

