Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study describes the incidence, severity and burden of match injuries in schoolboy rugby union in England, across three age groups: under-13 (U13), under-15 (U15) and under-18 (U18).



METHODS: Data regarding 574 24-hour time-loss match injuries and 18 485 player-hours of match exposure were collected from a total of 35 schools (66 teams) in the 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons. Injury incidence (injuries/1000 hours), severity (mean and median days lost) and burden (days lost/1000 hours) were calculated for each age group, injury region, event, playing position and match period and were compared using Z scores.



RESULTS: The U18 age group had a significantly higher injury incidence (34.6 injuries/1000 hours, 95% CI 31.5 to 38.1) and burden (941 days/1000 hours, 95% CI 856 to 1035) than both the U13 (incidence=20.7 injuries/1000 hours, 95% CI 14.1 to 30.3, p=0.03; burden=477 days lost/1000 hours, 95% CI 325 to 701, p<0.01) and U15 (incidence=24.6 injuries/1000 hours, 95% CI 20.6 to 29.5, p<0.01; burden=602 days lost/1000 hours, 95% CI 503 to 721, p<0.01) age groups, but no significant differences were found between the U13 and U15 age groups. Contact events accounted for 87% of known injury events, with the tackle responsible for 52% (U13), 48% (U15) and 62% (U18) of all injuries. Concussion was the most common injury type in all age groups (U13=4.8 injuries/1000 hours; U15=6.4 injuries/1000 hours; U18=9.2 injuries/1000 hours), but the incidence was not significantly different between age groups.



CONCLUSION: Injury incidence and burden was higher in U18 than U13 and U15 age groups. Concussions and the tackle are priority areas at all age groups and should be the focus of injury prevention strategies.

