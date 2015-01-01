Abstract

Contact and collision sport participation among adolescent athletes has raised concerns about the potential negative effects of cumulative repetitive head impacts (RHIs) on brain function. Impairments from RHIs and sports-related concussions (SRC) may propagate into lingering neuromuscular control. However, the neural mechanisms that link RHIs to altered motor control processes remain unknown. The purpose of this study was to isolate changes in neural activity for a lower extremity motor control task associated with the frequency and magnitude of RHI exposure. A cohort of fifteen high school female soccer players participated in a prospective longitudinal study and underwent pre- and post-season functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). During fMRI, athletes completed simultaneous bilateral ankle, knee, and hip flexion/extension movements against resistance (bilateral leg press) to characterize neural activity associated with lower extremity motor control. RHI data were binned into continuous categories between 20 g - 120 g (defined by progressively greater intervals), with the number of impacts independently modeled within the fMRI analyses.



RESULTS revealed that differential exposure to high magnitude RHIs (≥90 g - < 110 g and ≥ 110 g) was associated with acute changes in neural activity for the bilateral leg press (broadly inclusive of motor, visual, and cognitive regions; all p < 0.05 & z > 3.1). Greater exposure to high magnitude RHIs may impair lower extremity motor control through maladaptive neural mechanisms. Future work is warranted to extend these mechanistic findings and examine the linkages between RHI exposure and neural activity as it relates to subsequent neuromuscular control deficits.

