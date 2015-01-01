|
Citation
Zuleger TM, Slutsky-Ganesh AB, Grooms DR, Yuan W, Barber Foss KD, Howell DR, Myer GD, Diekfuss JA. Brain Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, International Brain Research Organization, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38272157
Abstract
Contact and collision sport participation among adolescent athletes has raised concerns about the potential negative effects of cumulative repetitive head impacts (RHIs) on brain function. Impairments from RHIs and sports-related concussions (SRC) may propagate into lingering neuromuscular control. However, the neural mechanisms that link RHIs to altered motor control processes remain unknown. The purpose of this study was to isolate changes in neural activity for a lower extremity motor control task associated with the frequency and magnitude of RHI exposure. A cohort of fifteen high school female soccer players participated in a prospective longitudinal study and underwent pre- and post-season functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). During fMRI, athletes completed simultaneous bilateral ankle, knee, and hip flexion/extension movements against resistance (bilateral leg press) to characterize neural activity associated with lower extremity motor control. RHI data were binned into continuous categories between 20 g - 120 g (defined by progressively greater intervals), with the number of impacts independently modeled within the fMRI analyses.
Language: en
Keywords
fMRI; Bilateral Motor Control; Female Adolescent Athletes; Repetitive Head Impacts