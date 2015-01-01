SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lv B, Liu L, Xiao H, Meng Q, Zhang R, An Y, Jin Y, Ma Y, Gao H, Li Y, He Q, Zhang Y, Liu C, Luo X, Xu X, Zheng F, Tian Y, Zhang H, Yao D. China CDC Wkly. 2024; 6(3): 56-59.

(Copyright © 2024, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention [China CDC])

10.46234/ccdcw2024.012

38269358

PMC10803286

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Fatal poisonings caused by wild mushrooms containing amanita toxins pose a significant threat in the southern regions of China. These toxins primarily induce gastrointestinal symptoms initially, which are then followed by potentially life-threatening acute liver damage. WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? This report contributes to the existing knowledge on these cases of poisoning by documenting the second occurrences in Hebei Province and the first occurrences in Xingtai City. Five individuals reported consuming wild mushrooms from the same origin, and laboratory tests confirmed the presence of α-amanitin in their blood samples. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? This underscores the risk associated with the collection and consumption of amanita toxin-containing mushrooms in Hebei. It is important to note that the identification of toxic and non-toxic mushrooms should not solely rely on personal experience or appearance.


Epidemiology; Amanitin Toxin; Food-Borne Poisoning; Mushroom Poisoning

