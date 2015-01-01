|
McCulloch KJ, Chen Y, Gau JP, Yang CC, Isoardi KZ. Clin. Toxicol. (Phila) 2023; 61(12): 1059-1060.
38270056
Bromadiolone, a second-generation anticoagulant rodenticide, has a long half-life [Citation1,Citation2]. It is a vitamin K antagonist, inhibiting the synthesis of factors II, VII, IX, X, proteins C, S, and Z [Citation3]. Poisoning causes protracted coagulopathy [Citation3,Citation4], which is reversible with phytomenadione (vitamin K1) [Citation3]. There are limited toxicokinetic data on bromadiolone poisoning. We report a life-threatening case of suspected repeated homicidal bromadiolone poisoning, complicated by concealed poisoning and complications to medical treatment.
