Vaucel JA, Gil-Jardiné C, Paradis C, Enaud R, Labadie M. Clin. Toxicol. (Phila) 2023; 61(12): 1047-1054.
INTRODUCTION: Button battery ingestion in children can be fatal if oesophageal perforation occurs. Such children require chest radiography in the emergency department to determine the button battery position and number. Current guidelines recommend that a button battery impacted in the oesophagus should be removed within two hours. We developed a clinical tool (the button battery impaction score) to estimate the risk of oesophageal impaction and help determine the most appropriate healthcare facility for initial assessment, either a local medical centre or a medical centre with the infrastructure for endoscopic retrieval.
Child; Humans; children; Retrospective Studies; *Hospitals; *Triage; emergency medical service; Esophagus/diagnostic imaging; Foreign body; oesophageal injury; paediatric emergency medicine; Vomiting