SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thompson RA, Johnson D, Ashworth M, Stott M. Community Ment. Health J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-023-01219-6

PMID

38270727

Abstract

With over one-hundred thousand drug overdose deaths in 2021, substance use disorder (SUD) is a public health crisis in the United States. Medical stabilization has been the predominant focus of SUD interventions despite low levels of retention. Consequently, national quality measures for SUD care outside the clinical continuity of care are limited. The expansion of recovery support services addressing social drivers of health outside clinical settings is needed. The current SUD quality measures are not applicable nor feasible for recovery support service providers with limited resource capacities, like the estimated 17,900 recovery housing providers nationwide. Despite widespread support for recovery housing and its documented effectiveness, no universal set of measures has been developed for widespread adoption. In this brief, a matrix of quality measures are proposed to meet the needs of recovery housing providers with various capacities to support service evolution and improve equitable SUD treatment and recovery care.


Language: en

Keywords

Recovery; Substance use disorder; Outcome measures; Recovery housing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print