Abstract

With over one-hundred thousand drug overdose deaths in 2021, substance use disorder (SUD) is a public health crisis in the United States. Medical stabilization has been the predominant focus of SUD interventions despite low levels of retention. Consequently, national quality measures for SUD care outside the clinical continuity of care are limited. The expansion of recovery support services addressing social drivers of health outside clinical settings is needed. The current SUD quality measures are not applicable nor feasible for recovery support service providers with limited resource capacities, like the estimated 17,900 recovery housing providers nationwide. Despite widespread support for recovery housing and its documented effectiveness, no universal set of measures has been developed for widespread adoption. In this brief, a matrix of quality measures are proposed to meet the needs of recovery housing providers with various capacities to support service evolution and improve equitable SUD treatment and recovery care.

