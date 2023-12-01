Abstract

The Vietnam Head Injury Study has been curated by Dr Jordan Grafman since the 1980s in an effort to study patients with penetrating traumatic brain injuries suffered during the Vietnam War. Unlike many datasets of ischemic stroke lesions, the VHIS collected extraordinarily deep phenotyping and was able to sample lesion locations that are not constrained to typical vascular territories. For decades, this dataset has helped researchers draw causal links between neuroanatomical regions and neuropsychiatric symptoms. The value of the VHIS has only increased over time as techniques for analyzing the dataset have developed and evolved. Tools such as voxel lesion symptom mapping allowed one to relate symptoms to individual brain voxels. With the advent of the human connectome, tools such as lesion network mapping allow one to relate symptoms to connected brain networks by combining lesion datasets with new atlases of human brain connectivity. In a series of recent studies, lesion network mapping has been combined with the Vietnam Head Injury dataset to identify brain networks associated with spirituality, religiosity, consciousness, memory, emotion regulation, addiction, depression, and even transdiagnostic mental illness. These findings are enhancing our ability to make diagnoses, identify potential treatment targets for focal brain stimulation, and understand the human brain generally. Our techniques for studying brain lesions will continue to improve, as will our tools for modulating brain circuits. As these advances occur, the value of well characterized lesion datasets such as the Vietnam Head Injury Study will continue to grow. This study aims to review the history of the Vietnam Head Injury Study and contextualize its role in modern-day localization of neurological symptoms.

Language: en