Abstract

A 66-year-old female suffered from high-energy trauma due to a traffic accident, resulting in injuries to the iliac artery and the superior mesenteric artery. She underwent endovascular embolization for vascular occlusion and an open surgical procedure to control bleeding from the superior mesenteric artery. A substantial retroperitoneal hematoma was observed on the right side, making primary closure challenging. A hematoma evacuation procedure was performed using a right retroperitoneal approach, successfully relieving the compression from the posterior aspect.

Language: en