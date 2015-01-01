SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Nakajima T, Nakanishi K, Harada K, Narimatsu E, Kawaharada N. Cureus 2023; 15(12): e51080.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.51080

PMID

38269227

PMCID

PMC10807929

Abstract

A 66-year-old female suffered from high-energy trauma due to a traffic accident, resulting in injuries to the iliac artery and the superior mesenteric artery. She underwent endovascular embolization for vascular occlusion and an open surgical procedure to control bleeding from the superior mesenteric artery. A substantial retroperitoneal hematoma was observed on the right side, making primary closure challenging. A hematoma evacuation procedure was performed using a right retroperitoneal approach, successfully relieving the compression from the posterior aspect.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; traffic accident; hematoma; parabdominal rectus muscle approach; peritoneal

