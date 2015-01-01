SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Allen O, Keating M. Emerg. Nurse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, RCN Publishing)

DOI

10.7748/en.2024.e2191

PMID

38268417

Abstract

Nitrous oxide (N 2 O) has become one of the most popular recreational drugs in Europe. While N 2 O is often used in medical settings as an analgesic and anaesthetic agent, its recreational use was documented many years before its introduction into clinical practice. The desired effects from inhaling N 2 O for recreational purposes include rapid feelings of relaxation, calmness and euphoria, which can be accompanied by giddiness and laughter. There are various adverse effects associated with N 2 O use, including headache, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and the development of permanent neurological damage. Furthermore, its use is associated with cold burns and road accidents. This article details the case of a patient who sustained an N 2 O tank burn to his forearm from recreational use. It also discusses the prevalence, legal status and adverse effects of N 2 O use as well as the pathophysiology and management of cold burn injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; burns; clinical; emergency care; emergency services; skin; substance misuse; wound care; wound management

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print