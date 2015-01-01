|
Teyton A, Ndovu A, Baer RJ, Bandoli G, Benmarhnia T. Environ. Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38272297
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Heat waves will be aggravated due to climate change, making this a critical public health threat. However, heat wave definitions to activate alert systems can be ambiguous, highlighting the need to assess a range of definitions to identify those that contribute to the most adverse health outcomes. Additionally, children are highly susceptible to the impacts of heat waves, especially infants, despite the lack of focus on this subpopulation. We aimed to assess the relationship between 30 heat wave definitions and the first all-cause emergency department (ED) visits for California infants. We also examined modification of this relationship by preterm birth status and demographic characteristics to identify possible health disparities.
Language: en
Climate change; Extreme heat; Emergency department visits; Children's health; Heat wave