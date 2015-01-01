Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Heat waves will be aggravated due to climate change, making this a critical public health threat. However, heat wave definitions to activate alert systems can be ambiguous, highlighting the need to assess a range of definitions to identify those that contribute to the most adverse health outcomes. Additionally, children are highly susceptible to the impacts of heat waves, especially infants, despite the lack of focus on this subpopulation. We aimed to assess the relationship between 30 heat wave definitions and the first all-cause emergency department (ED) visits for California infants. We also examined modification of this relationship by preterm birth status and demographic characteristics to identify possible health disparities.



METHODS: Live-born, singleton deliveries from the Study of Outcomes in Mothers and Infants born in 2014-2018 were included. Thirty heat wave definitions were assessed based on temperature metrics (minimum/maximum temperatures), thresholds (90th; 92.5th; 95th; 97.5th; 99th percentiles), and duration (1-; 2-; 3-days). A time-stratified case-crossover design assessed heat wave impacts on ED visits using infants with a warm season ED visit (May-October) within the first year of life (n = 228,250). Effect modification by preterm birth status, age, sex, race/ethnicity, education, and delivery payment type was also investigated.



RESULTS: Infants demonstrated increased risk of an ED visit with exposure to all heat definitions. The 3-day minimum temperature 99th percentile definition had the highest adjusted odds ratio (AOR: 1.14; 95% CI: 1.05-1.23) for the total population. Term infants were more affected by some heat waves than preterm infants. Effect modification was additionally identified, such as by maternal education.



DISCUSSION: This study provides insight on the heat wave definitions that lead to adverse health outcomes and the identification of the most susceptible infants to these impacts, which has implications on heat-related interventions.

Language: en