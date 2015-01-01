SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang L, Norman I, Xiao T, Li Y, Li X, Liu T, Wang J, Zeng L, Zhong Z, Jian C, Leamy M. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2299195.

(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

10.1080/20008066.2023.2299195

38269751

BACKGROUND: Psychological first aid (PFA) training helps to prepare healthcare workers (HCWs) to manage trauma and stress during healthcare emergencies, yet evidence regarding its effectiveness and implementation is lacking.

METHOD: A two-arm feasibility randomized controlled trial design was conducted in a Chinese tertiary hospital. Participants were randomly allocated to receive either a culturally adapted PFA training (the intervention arm) or psychoeducation (the control arm). Feasibility indicators and selected outcomes were collected.

RESULTS: In total, 215 workers who expressed an interest in participating in the trial were screened for eligibility, resulting in 96 eligible participants being randomly allocated to the intervention arm (n = 48) and control arm (n = 48). There was a higher retention rate for the face-to-face PFA training session than for the four online group PFA sessions. Participants rated the PFA training as very helpful (86%), with a satisfaction rate of 74.25%, and 47% reported being able to apply their PFA skills in responding to public health emergencies or providing front-line clinical care. Positive outcome changes were observed in PFA knowledge, skills, attitudes, resilience, self-efficacy, compassion satisfaction, and post-traumatic growth. Their scores on depression, anxiety, stress, and burnout measures all declined. Most of these changes were sustained over 3 months (p < .05). Repeated measures analysis of variance found statistically significant interaction effects on depression (F(2,232) = 2.874, p = .046, ηp2 = .031) and burnout (F(2,211) = 3.729, p = .018, ηp2 = .037), indicating a greater reduction in symptoms of depression and burnout with PFA compared to psychoeducation training.

CONCLUSION: This culturally adapted PFA training intervention was highly acceptable among Chinese HCWs and was feasible in a front-line care setting. Preliminary findings indicated positive changes for the PFA training intervention on knowledge, skills, attitudes, resilience, self-efficacy, compassion satisfaction, and post-traumatic growth, especially a reduction of depression and burnout. Further modifications are recommended and a fully powered evaluation of PFA training is warranted.


Language: en

Humans; Feasibility Studies; Health Personnel; China; *Mental Health; *Emergencies; Capacitación en primeros auxilios psicológicos; ensayo controlado aleatorizado de viabilidad; feasibility randomized controlled trial; front-line healthcare workers; mental health and well-being; Psychological First Aid; Psychological first aid training; salud mental y bienestar; trabajadores sanitarios de primera línea

