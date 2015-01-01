|
Citation
Ensink K, Deschênes M, Bégin M, Cimon L, Gosselin T, Wais M, Normandin L, Fonagy P. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1302137.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38268556
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Childhood emotional abuse (CEA) is a recognized risk factor for adolescent mentalizing challenges. However, there's limited understanding about how CEA might influence personality development and elevate the risk of adolescent personality pathology. A deeper grasp of these pathways is crucial, given that adolescence is a pivotal developmental phase for identity integration, personality consolidation, and the emergence of personality disorders. As the emphasis shifts to dimensional perspectives on adolescent personality pathology, the spotlight is increasingly on adolescents' evolving personality organization (PO). Within this framework, personality disorder manifestations stem from inherent vulnerabilities in PO. A comprehensive understanding of how CEA leads to these inherent vulnerabilities in PO can inform enhanced interventions for at-risk adolescents. Nonetheless, our comprehension lacks insight into potential pathways to PO, especially those involving external factors like maltreatment and individual traits like mentalizing. This study sought to bridge these gaps by employing latent factor analysis and structural equation modeling to explore connections between emotional maltreatment, adolescent mentalizing, and PO.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; childhood maltreatment; emotional abuse; mentalizing; personality organization