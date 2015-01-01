|
Roth R, Rigaud AS, Durig F, Chah-Walikian A, Kermanac'h L, Piccoli M, Hernandorena I. Geriatr. Psychol. Neuropsychiatr. Vieil. 2023; 21(4): 447-455.
Prévention de la maltraitance en milieu hospitalier gériatrique : évaluation des pratiques professionnelles et réflexion autour des situations à risque
38269558
Elder abuse and neglect in institutions is frequent, but is still not studied enough. This study aims to better understand the risks of elder abuse, through daily experiences of health professionals. This is a monocentric, qualitative study, with semi-structured interviews of health professionals working in a geriatric hospital. Geriatrics is a specialty at risk of abuse and neglect. There is a real taboo around this issue. The difficulty for its reporting is multifactorial (tolerance, trivialization of abusive behaviors, isolation, and apprehension of caregivers...). The lack of human, material, and educational resources provided by health institutions does not enable professionals, whoever they may be, to care for patients humanely. The guidance and support of caregivers (training, increased team cohesion, and dedicated time for multidisciplinary reflection) are aimed at improving patient care and quality of care. All health professionals are concerned with elder abuse and neglect. It is necessary to break the taboo around mistreatment, to learn to talk about it among colleagues, and to recognize and evaluate oneself in order to change, evolve, and train others to treat patients the best way possible. Health professionals have to train and learn about the specificities of geriatrics early, repetitively, and continuously during their training. Health professionals must be able to work in a stable environment, with a supportive management. Their work must be valued in a sustainable way. Better working conditions should enable a more caring and compassionate approach by healthcare professionals toward their patients.
Language: fr
