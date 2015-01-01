Abstract

Elder abuse and neglect in institutions is frequent, but is still not studied enough. This study aims to better understand the risks of elder abuse, through daily experiences of health professionals. This is a monocentric, qualitative study, with semi-structured interviews of health professionals working in a geriatric hospital. Geriatrics is a specialty at risk of abuse and neglect. There is a real taboo around this issue. The difficulty for its reporting is multifactorial (tolerance, trivialization of abusive behaviors, isolation, and apprehension of caregivers...). The lack of human, material, and educational resources provided by health institutions does not enable professionals, whoever they may be, to care for patients humanely. The guidance and support of caregivers (training, increased team cohesion, and dedicated time for multidisciplinary reflection) are aimed at improving patient care and quality of care. All health professionals are concerned with elder abuse and neglect. It is necessary to break the taboo around mistreatment, to learn to talk about it among colleagues, and to recognize and evaluate oneself in order to change, evolve, and train others to treat patients the best way possible. Health professionals have to train and learn about the specificities of geriatrics early, repetitively, and continuously during their training. Health professionals must be able to work in a stable environment, with a supportive management. Their work must be valued in a sustainable way. Better working conditions should enable a more caring and compassionate approach by healthcare professionals toward their patients.



Introduction



La maltraitance en institution est fréquente, mais le sujet reste peu étudié. L'objectif de cette étude est de proposer, à travers l'expérience des professionnels de santé, une aide à la compréhension des situations à risque de maltraitance en milieu hospitalier.

Méthode



Il s'agit d'une étude monocentrique, qualitative, par entretiens semi-structurés, menée auprès des soignants travaillant en milieu hospitalier gériatrique.

Résultats



La gériatrie est une spécialité à risque de maltraitance. Il existe un réel tabou autour de cette problématique. La difficulté des signalements est multifactorielle (tolérance, banalisation des comportements maltraitants, isolement et appréhension des soignants…). Le manque de moyens humains, matériels et pédagogiques investis par les institutions ne permet pas aux professionnels de santé, quels qu'ils soient, d'être bientraitants. L'accompagnement et le soutien des soignants ont pour objectif de tendre vers la bientraitance des patients et une meilleure qualité des soins.

Discussion



Tous les professionnels de santé peuvent être maltraitants, tous sont concernés. Les formations aux spécificités gériatriques doivent être précoces, régulières. Les soignants doivent pouvoir travailler dans un environnement stable, avec un encadrement soutenant.

Conclusion



De meilleures conditions de travail devraient permettre aux professionnels de la santé d'aborder leurs patients avec bienveillance et bientraitance.

