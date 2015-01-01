Abstract

BACKGROUND: Doctor-patient conflict is trending in social attention research. However, the existing literature rarely explores whether a patient's hostile attribution bias (HAB) in the doctor-patient interaction affects the aggression level against doctors.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the relationship and mechanism between different types of HAB and aggression in patients.



METHOD: In Study 1, 80 patients completed the word sentence association paradigm for hostility (WSAP-Hostility), and their explicit and implicit aggression levels were measured using the hot sauce paradigm and the single-category implicit association test (SC-IAT), respectively. In Study 2, 63 patients were randomly divided into an experimental (rejection) and a control group. Their state hostile attribution bias (SHAB) was activated through social rejection materials. They completed the SHAB questionnaire and anger expression inventory, and their explicit and implicit aggression levels were measured as in Study 1.



RESULTS: In both studies, results indicated that patients' trait and state HAB were significantly related to explicit aggression but not implicit aggression. Hostile interpretation positively predicted explicit aggression, whereas benign interpretation had a negative predictive effect on explicit aggression. Patients' anger played a mediating role between SHAB and explicit aggression.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that patients' HAB affects explicit aggression toward doctors and anger plays a mediating role.

