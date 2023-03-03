|
Citation
|
Bjerk M, Flottorp SA, Pripp AH, Øien H, Hansen TM, Foy R, Close J, Linnerud S, Brovold T, Solli R, Olsen NR, Skelton DA, Rydwik E, Helbostad JL, Idland G, Kvæl L, Vieira E, Taraldsen K. Implement. Sci. 2024; 19(1): e5.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38273325
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite substantial research evidence indicating the effectiveness of a range of interventions to prevent falls, uptake into routine clinical practice has been limited by several implementation challenges. The complexity of fall prevention in municipality health care underlines the importance of flexible implementation strategies tailored both to general determinants of fall prevention and to local contexts. This cluster-randomised trial (RCT) investigates the effectiveness of a tailored intervention to implement national recommendations on fall prevention among older home-dwelling adults compared to usual practice on adherence to the recommendations in health professionals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Guidelines; Older adults; 3–10 Implementation science; Cluster-randomised trial; Fall prevention; Implementation intervention; Implementation strategies; Municipal health services; National recommendations