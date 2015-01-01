|
Citation
|
Fjeldheim H, Werner A, Anke T, Moe V, Norheim HS, Aalberg M. Infant Ment. Health J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Michigan Association for Infant Mental Health, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38272852
|
Abstract
|
The complex work of addressing intergenerational adversities, like violence, abuse, and neglect through perinatal psychotherapy, is understudied. Especially noticeable is the paucity of studies giving voice to the therapists. This study explored therapeutic processes through the perspectives of seven Norwegian therapists. A qualitative approach was chosen with individual interviews and a follow-up focus group. Data were analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis. We identified one overarching theme: To maintain a reflective therapeutic capacity, and two main themes with associated subthemes: 1) Alliance work when a caring system comes to therapy to fight generations of adversities and 2) The complex therapeutic work of addressing generational adversities in perinatal psychotherapy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adverse childhood experiences; early childhood; perinatal psychotherapy; reflective capacity; therapeutic alliance