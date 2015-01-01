SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fjeldheim H, Werner A, Anke T, Moe V, Norheim HS, Aalberg M. Infant Ment. Health J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Michigan Association for Infant Mental Health, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/imhj.22100

38272852

The complex work of addressing intergenerational adversities, like violence, abuse, and neglect through perinatal psychotherapy, is understudied. Especially noticeable is the paucity of studies giving voice to the therapists. This study explored therapeutic processes through the perspectives of seven Norwegian therapists. A qualitative approach was chosen with individual interviews and a follow-up focus group. Data were analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis. We identified one overarching theme: To maintain a reflective therapeutic capacity, and two main themes with associated subthemes: 1) Alliance work when a caring system comes to therapy to fight generations of adversities and 2) The complex therapeutic work of addressing generational adversities in perinatal psychotherapy.

FINDINGS from the present study indicate that maintaining a reflective stance is essential yet challenging when addressing intergenerational adversities, requiring a holding environment for the therapists. The primary vehicle of change was perceived as a safe enough therapeutic alliance to explore new ways of being together, contrasting earlier experiences. A key question raised was how to give caregivers enough time to trust the therapist without compromising the safety and development of the child. The essence of the therapeutic work was to reduce risk factors and increase protective factors through multiple ports of entry.


adverse childhood experiences; early childhood; perinatal psychotherapy; reflective capacity; therapeutic alliance

