Citation
Finch CF, Huang SS, Gamage P. Inj. Prev. 2024; 30(1): 1-2.
DOI
PMID
38272702
Abstract
There is a call for a global approach to addressing the climate crisis and its potential for adverse impacts on human health.1 Injury prevention experts have long recognised extreme heat, sun exposure and other climate effects to be important causes of injury, given the external factors that are implicated in their causation.2 Injury prevention issues around heat-related causes have become more prominent recently under the premise of climate emergency3 and frequent occurrence of heatwaves due to climate change.4
Language: en
Keywords
Policy; Public Health; Environmental Modification