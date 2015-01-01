Abstract

Close on the heels of larger societal movements seeking racial justice, Indigenous sovereignty and caste equity, there is growing recognition of structural inequities in the global health ecosystem and increasingly strong global moves to ensure diverse voices are represented in research, policy and advocacy to improve human health and reduce inequities.1–5 As part of this, many in the global academic community are pushing for an antiracism, decolonising shift in academic research and education. However, what role does the injury research community play and how are we faring?



Injury Prevention is an internationally peer-reviewed journal, ranked in Quartile 1 for Public Health Environmental and Occupational Health. This journal is considered a leader for injury prevention internationally, showcasing research from multiple settings and contexts. However, when we reviewed submissions and acceptance rates, we found that in 2022—72% (68 out of 95) of papers accepted in Injury Prevention had lead authors from four high-income countries: the USA, Australia, the UK and New Zealand (figure 1). Looking more granularly at data surrounding paper acceptances, there are many countries where no submissions have ever been published. Further, in 2022 authors from the following countries submitted at least one article, but none were accepted: Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Poland, Singapore, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay and Vietnam. This is perplexing given the social gradient of injury, with 90% of injuries occurring in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).6–8 The authorship gap in publications from these countries, means the voice, and lived narrative of people from these settings is being overlooked, which can create further marginalisation, and inhibit development and dissemination of sustainable solutions. Change is needed, through initiatives which improve diversity, inclusiveness and justice in the injury community. Injury Prevention has always been at the forefront of leading work in injury, and it is timely to lead in this area. ...

Language: en