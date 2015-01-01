Abstract

In Canada and internationally the number of older offenders on parole and living in the community is increasing rapidly. Older offenders in the community are a vulnerable population at high risk for lack of well-being. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with N = 64 offenders aged 50 years and older on conditional release from custody in Canada, including long-term, recidivist, and first-time older offenders. Compared to their non-offender counterparts, older offenders in the community experience many of the same problems of aging and well-being, but are at greater risk for mental health problems, traumatic injuries, and for recidivists, substance abuse. Most long-term and first-time older offenders find themselves living at or below the poverty line. One third of older offenders experience social isolation from community and family due to their criminal history and incarceration. For those with Indigenous ancestry, Indigenous communities, and cultural organizations play a significant role in supporting older offenders.

Language: en