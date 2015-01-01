SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kostić M, Ploderl M, Hengartner M, Buzejic J. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2024; 85(1): 23cr14930.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Physicians Postgraduate Press)

DOI

10.4088/JCP.23cr14930

PMID

38270549

Abstract

There is ongoing controversy about suicide risk associated with antidepressant use,1,2 but much less is known about suicide risk related to discontinuation of antidepressants. Antidepressant withdrawal syndrome (AWS)3 can be a burdensome syndrome, with well-known symptoms.4,5 One possible explanation for this condition is the oppositional model of tolerance.6

Some study results are suggestive that suicidality can be part of AWS,7,8 although the data are still inconclusive. We are aware of only 3 case reports of suicidal behavior with antidepressant discontinuation, which occurred after discontinuation of paroxetine,9 venlafaxine,10 and escitalopram.11

In this case report, we present a patient without a history of suicidal crisis who, in the span of 6 months, experienced 2 suicidal crises, each occurring directly following rapid discontinuation of venlafaxine. Both crises subsided with reintroduction of the drug. ...


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Suicide; Venlafaxine Hydrochloride/adverse effects

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print