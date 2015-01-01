Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe a case of a maxillofacial trauma that occurred during a mixed martial arts (MMA) match and to perform a literature review of maxillofacial injuries related to MMA match to determine whether preventive models are applicable.



METHODS: The authors described a maxillofacial injury with orbital and optic nerve involvement that happened during a professional MMA match. A literature review on maxillofacial trauma in MMA was conducted on Scopus and Pubmed with specific keywords.



RESULTS: Open reduction and internal fixation of the maxillofacial complex fractures with right eye optic neuropathy following an MMA match is described. Six articles were selected for the description of trauma in the maxillofacial complex associated with MMA fights.



DISCUSSION: Literature has paid little attention to injuries during MMA matches. The most common injury locations that emerged from the literature review were the head, face, and neck. Middle facial third injuries were the most common type. Frequently the injury involved the ophthalmic area.



CONCLUSIONS: The timing of maxillofacial trauma in MMA is critical. Protective devices should be strongly promoted to prevent catastrophic consequences.

