Abstract

This study examined how minoritized U.S. Army Reserve/National Guard service members perceive cannabis use amid a continuously evolving societal and legal landscape in the United States. Logistic regression analyses were conducted to examine relationships between cannabis perceptions and race while considering illicit drug use norms, posttraumatic stress disorder symptomatology, and current drug use. Non-Hispanic Black soldiers had lower odds of approval for medicinal cannabis use and Hispanic soldiers had higher odds of perceived risk of cannabis use, both of which persisted when considering key covariates. These findings may be partly explained by a confluence of societal and cultural factors.

