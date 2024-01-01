|
Citation
Smethurst MA, Taft CT, Creech SK. J. Fam. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
38271068
Abstract
This study examined session attendance data from 2,754 veterans who participated in a national implementation of a trauma-informed intimate partner violence intervention, Strength at Home, across the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System. Potential correlates of attendance were demographic characteristics, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom severity, alcohol use, court involvement, current military involvement, and intervention modality (in-person vs. virtual). Given the trauma-informed nature of the intervention, it was expected that trauma-relevant risk factors, specifically PTSD symptom severity and racial minority status, would be less strongly associated with attendance than barriers related to other demographic variables and higher alcohol use, intervention modality, and court involvement.
Language: en