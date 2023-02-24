|
Austin TA, Hodges CB, Thomas ML, Szabo YZ, Parr S, Eschler BD, Lantrip C, Twamley E. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38270528
MAIN OBJECTIVE: Cognitive difficulties are some of the most frequently experienced symptoms following mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). There is meta-analytic evidence that cognitive rehabilitation improves cognitive functioning after TBI in nonveteran populations but not specifically within the veteran and service member (V/SM) population. The purpose of the current meta-analysis was to examine the effect of cognitive rehabilitation interventions for V/SMs with a history of mild-to-moderate TBI. DESIGN AND MAIN MEASURES: This meta-analysis was preregistered with PROSPERO (CRD42021262902) and used the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) checklist for reporting guidelines. Inclusion criteria required studies to have (1) randomized controlled trials; (2) used adult participants (aged 18 years or older) who were US veterans or active-duty service members who had a history of mild-to-moderate TBI; (3) cognitive rehabilitation treatments designed to improve cognition and/or everyday functioning; (4) used objective neuropsychological testing as a primary outcome measure; and (5) been published in English. At least 2 reviewers independently screened all identified abstracts and full-text articles and coded demographic and effect size data. The final search was run on February 24, 2023, using 4 databases (PubMed, PsycINFO, Web of Science, and Google Scholar). Study quality and bias were examined using the revised Cochrane Risk-of-Bias Tool for Randomized Trials.
