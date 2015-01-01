Abstract

Bullying is a violent activity that causes significant harm to both victims and perpetrators. Anxiety, despair, low self-esteem, and suicidal ideation are signs of bullying's traumatic effect. The social environment's support proved critical in lessening the devastating experience of bullying on adolescents. The purpose of this study is to conduct a scoping Review of Anti-Bullying Interventions with the aim of reporting techniques to reduce traumatic effect of bullying among adolescents. A design scoping review was done in this investigation. The publications were discovered using the PRISMA Extension for Scoping Review method. Three databases were used to find this article: PubMed, CINAHL, and Scopus. The inclusion criteria for this study were that the sample included adolescent victims of bullying, that it was full text, that it was written in English, that it included anti-bullying therapies, that it used randomized control trials or quasi-experimental designs, and that it was published during the last ten years (2014-2023). The authors found 16 articles were obtained that explored Anti-bullying therapies to minimize symptoms of trauma in adolescent bullies. All of the studies found that the intervention significantly reduced the effects of bullying on victims (p<0.05). The sample sizes ranged from 31 to 5539 teenage respondents. This study discovered three types of anti-bullying interventions: social support, social skills, and school-based programs. Activities such as education, counseling, and training are used to prevent bullying behavior in schools. Adolescent intervention takes into account the participants' physical and psychological situations and focuses on completing the stages of adolescent development. Interventions to reduce the impact of trauma on bullying victims need to involve health providers, parents, and adolescents. This aims to form a mutually supportive system in overcoming the problem of bullying.

