BACKGROUND: Though the importance of level 1 pediatric trauma has repeatedly been shown to lessen both morbidity and mortality in critically injured children, these same tertiary referral centers also receive numerous transfers of patients with less severe injuries. This not only leads to increased costs and use of limited facility resources but, oftentimes, frustration and unnecessary expense to those families for whom transfer was avoidable. Prior work has demonstrated that half of all inappropriate pediatric interfacility transfers are due to orthopedic injuries. This study aims to evaluate the incidence of inappropriate transfers of pediatric patients with isolated orthopedic injuries to a pediatric level 1 trauma center and identify factors associated with such transfers.



METHODS: All patients transferred to a large metropolitan level 1 pediatric trauma center for isolated orthopedic injuries over a 6-year period were retrospectively evaluated. Medical records were reviewed for demographic and injury data, including age, gender, race, social deprivation index, insurance status, location of transferring institution, timing of transfer, and availability of orthopedic on-call coverage at transferring institution. The transfer was deemed to be appropriate if the patient required a sedated reduction, was admitted to the hospital, or was taken to the operating room within 24 hours of transfer. Regression analysis was reviewed for each of the demographic, patient, and transfer characteristics in an attempt to isolate those associated with inappropriate transfer.



RESULTS: In all, 437 transfers occurred during the study period. Of these, 112 (26%) were deemed inappropriate. 4% of patients transferred for orthopedic injuries did not receive an orthopedic consult following the transfer. Non-white patients were more likely than white patients to be transferred inappropriately (34.01% vs. 21.58%, P=0.009). No other demographic characteristic was predictive of inappropriate transfer. There was no difference in the rate of appropriate transfer between patients with private insurance versus government-funded, self-paying, or uninsured patients. The timing of transfer (night vs. day and weekday vs. weekend) did not affect the appropriateness of transfer. Facilities with orthopaedic on-call coverage were more likely to inappropriately transfer patients than those without (26.6% vs. 23.4%, P<0.001).



CONCLUSION: A quarter of patients transferred for isolated orthopaedic injuries were inappropriately transferred. Unlike studies published in adult literature, the timing of transfer (overnight and weekend) and the insurance status of the patient did not appear to play a role in the appropriateness of transfer. Inappropriate and unnecessary trauma transfers create a significant burden on tertiary referral centers. Raising awareness of the high incidence of unnecessary transfers coupled with enhanced education of outside emergency medicine providers may result in better stewardship of health care resources, limit delays in patient care, and reduce strain on both the health care delivery system and the families of injured children.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III-Therapeutic Study.

