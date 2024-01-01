Abstract

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is conceptualized by individual symptoms occurring most of the day for at least two weeks. Despite this operationalization, MDD is highly variable with persons showing greater variation within and across days. Moreover, MDD is highly heterogeneous, varying considerably across people in both function and form. Recent efforts have examined MDD heterogeneity byinvestigating how symptoms influence one another over time across individuals in a system; however, these efforts have assumed that symptom dynamics are static and do not dynamically change over time. Nevertheless, it is possible that individual MDD system dynamics change continuously across time. Participants (N = 105) completed ratings of MDD symptoms three times a day for 90 days, and we conducted time varying vector autoregressive models to investigate the idiographic symptom networks. We then illustrated this finding with a case series of five persons with MDD. Supporting prior research, results indicate there is high heterogeneity across persons as individual network composition is unique from person to person. In addition, for most persons, individual symptom networks change dramatically across the 90 days, as evidenced by 86% of individuals experiencing at least one change in their most influential symptom and the median number of shifts being 3 over the 90 days. Additionally, most individuals had at least one symptom that acted as both the most and least influential symptom at any given point over the 90-day period. Our findings offer further insight into short-term symptom dynamics, suggesting that MDD is heterogeneous both across and within persons over time. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

