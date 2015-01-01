|
Citation
|
Meisel MK, Merrill JE, Rosen RK, Jones RN, Haikalis M, Carey KB, Orchowski LM, Bradley K, Doucette H, Barnett NP. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38270912
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Bystander intervention (BI) is a promising approach for promoting collective behavior change that has been applied to several domains, including sexual assault, bullying, and more recently problematic alcohol use. Accurately measuring the strategies that bystanders use to reduce others' alcohol-related risk is an essential step towards improving bystanders' ability to reduce alcohol-related harm in their communities, but current measures of BI are not easily modifiable and applicable for alcohol-related BI. The current study aimed to develop a valid and reliable measure of the bystander construct most proximal to the reduction of risk: bystander strategies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol use; young adults; psychometrics; Bystander intervention; measures development