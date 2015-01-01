|
Threeton EM, Morris PE, Buckner JD. J. Subst. Use Addict Treat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38272122
INTRODUCTION: Sexual minority individuals report significantly more cannabis use and problems than their heterosexual peers, possibly due to their frequent experiences with sexual orientation-based microaggressions. As a result, sexual minority individuals may turn to cannabis use to cope with the negative affect associated with these experiences. No known studies have tested this hypothesis; therefore, the current study tested if sexual orientation microaggressions are positively associated with negative affect (anxiety and depression), cannabis coping motives, and cannabis-related outcomes (frequency, problems); if coping motives are positively associated with cannabis-related outcomes; and if negative affect and cannabis use to cope with negative affect serially mediate the relation between sexual orientation microaggressions and cannabis-related outcomes.
cannabis; Sexual minority; Coping; Sexual orientation; Microaggressions; Negative affect