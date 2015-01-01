SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kiekens WJ, Van der Ploeg R, Fish JN, Salway T, Kaufman TML, Baams L. J. Youth Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10964-024-01943-6

38270823

Research has documented trends in bullying victimization for sexually diverse adolescents in the US, but trends regarding school social unsafety are understudied and there is a dearth of research examining these trends for gender diverse adolescents. This study aimed to identify disparities in bullying victimization and feelings of social unsafety in schools for sexually and gender diverse adolescents. Data stem from the 2014 (N = 15,800; M age = 14.17, SD = 1.50), 2016 (N = 22,310; M age = 14.17, SD = 1.49), and 2018 (N = 10,493; M age = 14.02, SD = 1.52) survey cycles of the Social Safety Monitor, a Dutch cross-sectional school-based study.

FINDINGS indicate that sexual orientation disparities remained relatively small, but stable over time, while gender diverse adolescents remained more likely to be victimized and feel unsafe in school, with larger disparities overall. Monitoring these trends is highly relevant, especially considering recent negative developments regarding societal acceptance of sexual and gender diversity.


Adolescents; Bullying victimization; Sexual orientation; Gender diversity; Social safety

