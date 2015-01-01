SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Radi JK, Dent RA, Allen CA, Anderson JA, Atkins JB, Kozlik J. JAAPA 2024; 37(2): 1-5.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Physicians Assistants)

DOI

10.1097/01.JAA.0000995656.06965.36

PMID

38270662

Abstract

The weapons of mass destruction-civil support team (WMD-CST) physician associate/assistant (PA) is an autonomous PA who balances military and civilian roles to achieve mission success and support the safety of the US public. This article by multiple WMD-CST PAs across the nation describes the WMD-CST PA profession and how traditional PA roles continue to advance.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Physicians; *Military Personnel; Weapons of Mass Destruction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print