Citation
Radi JK, Dent RA, Allen CA, Anderson JA, Atkins JB, Kozlik J. JAAPA 2024; 37(2): 1-5.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Physicians Assistants)
DOI
PMID
38270662
Abstract
The weapons of mass destruction-civil support team (WMD-CST) physician associate/assistant (PA) is an autonomous PA who balances military and civilian roles to achieve mission success and support the safety of the US public. This article by multiple WMD-CST PAs across the nation describes the WMD-CST PA profession and how traditional PA roles continue to advance.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; *Physicians; *Military Personnel; Weapons of Mass Destruction