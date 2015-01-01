Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Child cannabis exposure has increased in recent years - a trend that parallels changes to state cannabis legality. Yet, little is known about household cannabis practices. To address this gap, this study aimed to examine household cannabis practices among a geographically diverse sample of US women of reproductive age. We also examined variations in household cannabis practices across state cannabis policies.



METHODS: The study sample (N = 114) included pregnant women and women with young children in their home. In Spring of 2021, 114 women completed a single cross-sectional online survey that included demographic information and asked about cannabis use, household cannabis practices (e.g., indoor smoking, cannabis storage), and cannabis use risk perceptions. We analyzed data using descriptive statistics and Fisher's exact tests.



RESULTS: A total of 69.23% of women reported cannabis products were allowed in their home and 42.98% reported that smoking cannabis was permitted in one or more rooms. Self-reported cannabis use, as well as partner or family cannabis use were significantly associated with allowing cannabis products in the home (p < 0.001). There was no difference in cannabis smoking rules among women in states with legalized cannabis (47.73%) than those in states that had yet to legalize (40.00%), p = 0.339.



CONCLUSIONS: Amid rapidly shifting cannabis policies, further examination of household cannabis practices is needed. Public heath efforts should focus on reducing in-home cannabis exposure and promote safe storage and smoking practices for families with children in the home.

