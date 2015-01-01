Abstract

The percentage of children and adolescents aged ≤17 years who had at least one visit to an urgent care center or a clinic in a drug store or grocery store in the past 12 months increased from 21.6% in 2021 to 28.4% in 2022. This increase was noted for all age groups during 2021-2022. In 2021, urgent care or retail health clinic visits were lower among children aged 0-5 years than those aged 6-11 years and 12-17 years. In 2022, visits for those aged 12-17 years (30.3%) were higher than for those aged 6-11 years (26.6%). Other observed differences among age groups were not significant.



* With 95% CIs indicated by error bars.



† Based on responses to the survey question, "During the past 12 months, how many times has (child's name) gone to an urgent care center or clinic in a drug store or grocery store about his/her/their health?"



§ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population and are derived from the National Health Interview Survey Sample Child component.







Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2021-2022 data. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis/index.htm

