Briones EM, Adjaye-Gbewonyo D. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2024; 73(3): e68.

(Copyright © 2024, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

10.15585/mmwr.mm7303a5

38271300

The percentage of children and adolescents aged ≤17 years who had at least one visit to an urgent care center or a clinic in a drug store or grocery store in the past 12 months increased from 21.6% in 2021 to 28.4% in 2022. This increase was noted for all age groups during 2021-2022. In 2021, urgent care or retail health clinic visits were lower among children aged 0-5 years than those aged 6-11 years and 12-17 years. In 2022, visits for those aged 12-17 years (30.3%) were higher than for those aged 6-11 years (26.6%). Other observed differences among age groups were not significant.

* With 95% CIs indicated by error bars.

† Based on responses to the survey question, "During the past 12 months, how many times has (child's name) gone to an urgent care center or clinic in a drug store or grocery store about his/her/their health?"

§ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population and are derived from the National Health Interview Survey Sample Child component.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2021-2022 data. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis/index.htm


