Abstract

Dissociation is a well-established outcome of early life trauma, but school nurses may not be aware of resources and recommendations available to support students who experience it. If dissociation or behaviors consistent with dissociation are present, trauma-informed care (TIC) principles can guide individualized care of the student. Part I of this two-part article provided a pertinent background on dissociation, dissociative identity disorder (DID), the effects of social media, and TIC. Part II offers specific recommendations for implementing these principles in school nursing practice and follows the student vignette through the school year. Due to their holistic approach to care and long-standing leadership in providing TIC, nurses can significantly affect health, safety, and access to learning for students expressing dissociative experiences at school.

Language: en