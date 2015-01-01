CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
van de Loo B, Linn AJ, Medlock S, Belimbegovski W, Seppala LJ, van Weert JCM, Abu-Hanna A, van Schoor NM, van der Velde N. Nat. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38273147
|
Abstract
|
Preventing and managing falls in older adults is a pressing global concern, especially in light of the world’s aging population. Falls are the leading cause of injury-related mortality and hospitalization among older adults. Even without injury, falls can substantially affect a person’s quality of life ...
Language: en