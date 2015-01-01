SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

van de Loo B, Linn AJ, Medlock S, Belimbegovski W, Seppala LJ, van Weert JCM, Abu-Hanna A, van Schoor NM, van der Velde N. Nat. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41591-023-02780-z

PMID

38273147

Abstract

Preventing and managing falls in older adults is a pressing global concern, especially in light of the world’s aging population. Falls are the leading cause of injury-related mortality and hospitalization among older adults. Even without injury, falls can substantially affect a person’s quality of life ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print