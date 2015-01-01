Abstract

BACKGROUND: Online self-harming and suicidal behavior is a novel and rapidly increasing phenomenon warranting comprehensive mapping of used research methods.



AIM: To identify and map how knowledge on online self-harming and suicidal behavior is gathered, including how data are collected e.g. questionnaires and interviews.



METHODS: The review follows the Joanna Briggs Institute Manual for Scoping Reviews in tandem with Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses extension for Scoping Reviews. A keyword search of three electronic databases was conducted on two occasions, yielding 5422 records. Following duplicate removal, the records were screened based on the following inclusion criterions; (1) in English or Nordic language and published between 2011-2022, (2) presenting results for self-harming and/or suicidal behavior on social media and (3) using tools for either interview or questionnaire aiming at assessment of the experience of online self-harming and suicidal behavior from the perspective of the person who engages in the behavior. A total of 64 articles were included.



RESULTS: 45 used questionnaires, 17 used interviews, and two studies mixed the two approaches. 17% of the studies had made some effort to ensure validity within the questionnaires and 15.8% gave full access to the interview guide.



CONCLUSION: Research into online self-harming and suicidal behavior is characterized by a lack of validated measurements and methodological transparency. The results emphasize a need for further development, testing, and validation of questionnaires and greater openness and reflexivity in qualitative methodology to enable cross-study comparison and advance knowledge of this complex phenomenon.

