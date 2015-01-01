|
Xia W, Wang Y, Wu X, Yang X. Nurs. Open 2024; 11(1): e2046.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38268294
AIM: To explore the Chinese nurses' current practices and challenges to trauma-informed care (TIC) for accidentally injured patients, which can provide the way forward of improvement in the future.
Language: en
Humans; Leadership; trauma-informed care; Hospitals; nurse; *Affect; *Asian People; accidentally injury; Emotional Exhaustion; qualitative analysis