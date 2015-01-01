Abstract

AIM: To explore the Chinese nurses' current practices and challenges to trauma-informed care (TIC) for accidentally injured patients, which can provide the way forward of improvement in the future.



DESIGN: A qualitative study.



METHODS: Sixteen Chinese nurses who had experience working with accidentally injured patients were invited into the semi-structured interviews. Following each interview, the dialogue was transcribed verbatim. Subsequently, we analysed the data in accordance with the principles of thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Four common themes emerged from the analysis: (a) Awareness of patients' psychological trauma; (b) Recognition of psychological trauma; (c) Response to psychological trauma; (d) Perceived barriers to implementing TIC. This research indicated an urgent need for interventions in the future, such as TIC education and training, time constraints, heavy workload, emotional exhaustion and mood self-regulation, giving policy incentives, strengthening leadership support and internal cooperation. Identifying those factors of TIC practice among accidentally injured patients helps promote TIC development in hospitals.

