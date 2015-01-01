Abstract

On-road assessment is optimal for determining medical fitness-to-drive but unreliable if determined by global pass/fail decisions alone. Occupational therapists need standardized, psychometrically sound on-road scoring procedures. Performance Analysis of Driving Ability (P-Drive) is a promising on-road test developed in Sweden, but it has not been standardized for Australasia. We investigated the psychometric properties and concordance with an on-road decision of data gathered with the Australasian version of P-Drive. P-Drive was administered to older and cognitively impaired drivers (N = 134) aged 18 to 91 years (mean age 68) who were referred to 10 driving clinics in Australia and New Zealand to determine driving performance. Rasch analysis provided evidence for construct validity and concordance of the data gathered. An optimal cut-off score of 85 was set, yielding evidence of good sensitivity at 88% and specificity at 88%. The Australasian version of P-Drive produces valid and reliable data regarding on-road driving performance.

