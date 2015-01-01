Abstract

As autonomous driving technology continues to advance and gradually become a reality, ensuring the safety of autonomous driving in complex traffic scenarios has become a key focus and challenge in current research. Model-free deep reinforcement learning (Deep Reinforcement Learning) methods have been widely used for addressing motion planning problems in complex traffic scenarios, as they can implicitly learn interactions between vehicles. However, current planning methods based on deep reinforcement learning exhibit limited robustness and generalization performance. They struggle to adapt to traffic conditions beyond the training scenarios and face difficulties in handling uncertainties arising from unexpected situations. Therefore, this paper addresses the challenges presented by complex traffic scenarios, such as signal-free intersections. It does so by first utilizing the historical trajectories of adjacent vehicles observed in these scenarios. Through a Variational Auto-Encoder (VAE) based on the Gated Recurrent Unit (GRU) recurrent neural network, it extracts driver style features. These driver style features are then integrated with other state parameters and used to train a motion planning strategy within an extended reinforcement learning framework. This approach ultimately yields a more robust and interpretable mid-to-mid motion planning method. Experimental results confirm that the proposed method achieves low collision rates, high efficiency, and successful task completion in complex traffic scenarios.

