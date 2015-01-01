Abstract

BACKGROUND: Medical personnel, particularly emergency department (ED) physicians, face a variety of occupational hazards. However, the current state of occupational injuries among ED physicians remains unknown. This study aimed to assess the occupational injury of Chinese ED physicians and to identify its associated factors.



METHODS: From July to August 2018, a cross-sectional survey was conducted in Chinese emergency departments. A structured questionnaire covering sociodemographic characteristics, individual health behaviours, and work-related characteristics was completed by 10,457 ED physicians. Binary logistic regression was used to analyse the factors associated with occupational injuries.



RESULTS: In this study, 81.13% of ED physicians reported occupational injuries in the previous 12 months. All participants who had experienced occupational injuries had suffered verbal violence. Among physicians who experienced at least one injury, 76.57% and 71.30% reported injuries sustained while moving patients and from falls, slips, and sprains during office visits, respectively. Occupational injuries were significantly associated with gender, education level, drinking behaviour, sleep quality, the frequency of night shifts per month, self-perceived physician shortage, and work-family conflict. Physicians who experienced effort-reward imbalance were at a higher risk of occupational injury.



CONCLUSION: In China, occupational injuries are common among ED physicians. Individual factors as well as work-related factors are independently linked to occupational injuries. To reduce the rate of occupational injuries among ED physicians, health policymakers and healthcare facility managers should consider multi-injury interventions.

